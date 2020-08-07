‘Church of Satan’ Founder Will Be Killed If He Returns...Community Vows

Published:

After regaining freedom from the Afara Correctional Centre, Umuahia; Founder of ‘Church of Satan’, Ifekwe Udo, is now in exile following his banishment said that Ifekwe, popularly known as ‘Lucifer’ would be lynched if he is seen around the community. In an interview , Michael Kalu Uduma, a resident of Ebem Ohafia, said it would be difficult for ‘Lucifer’ to be allowed to return as he had attracted bad publicity to the community.

He said; “Everyone in Ebem Ohafia knew Ifekwe Udo did not mean well for Ohafia community with the nature of activities he was engaged with. He was a bad influence on the community, especially our youths. “Some of the youths started joining him because he was empowering them with motorcycles for okada business. It was widely believed that he used juju on followers. He also established a brothel in the community.

“The youths have resolved that Ifekwe must keep away from the community. Some youths have vowed to lynch him if he dares step into the community.” Apart from demolishing his church, also known as ‘Assemblies of the Light Bearer Greater Church’, the community also demanded that his brothel in Ohafia must be demolished. The policeman who killed a trader, Ifeanyi Arunsi, is said to have gotten drunk at Lucifer’s brothel.

The Ebem community had erupted in celebration as the various scary images adorning the ‘Church of Satan’ premises were being demolished. Some residents were singing songs and thanking God for Lucifer’s arrest while others brought drinks. ALSO READ: Church of Satan denies Abia’s Lucifer Prior to his arrest, residents of the community were afraid to confront Ifekwe because it was believed that he possessed evil powers that kill anyone who challenges his activities. Ifekwe, popularly known in Ohafia, as ‘Lucifer’, was granted bail by the Federal High Court, Umuahia, following his arraignment over alleged involvement in the burning of government properties at Ebem Ohafia. Justice E. Asiago had granted bail to Ifekwe with the conditions that he must produce a traditional ruler or a recognized chief and a senior civil servant, as sureties.

But it was gathered that no traditional ruler or recognized chief was willing to stand surety for him due to the sensitive nature of his case. The Judge also ruled that address of the sureties must be verified to ensure that the accused presents himself for trial. It took eight days for ‘Lucifer’ to secure freedom as his counsel, Ibeka Esq, a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, was said to have pleaded with the court to vary the bail conditions.

The court later agreed to accept any traditional ruler or recognized chief, not limited to Ohafia. Following the adjustments, his counsel and family were able to get a surety from Umuahia who signed for his release. However, after his release, ‘Lucifer’ could not return home as he was confronted with the news of his banishment by the Ebem community. ‘Lucifer is said to be taking refuge at a town in Imo State pending when he will reconcile with his community. Ifekwe’s family insists he is innocent of the allegations levied against him.





