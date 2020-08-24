Monday, 24 August 2020

Breaking: UNILAG Senate Picks First Female Ag Vice Chancellor (Pictures)

Published: August 24, 2020

 

The University of Lagos Senate members have elected Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the acting Vice Chancellor of the School.


He election is sequel to the order of the Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari who ordered the suspension of the Pro Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the University pending the report of the visitation panel set up by him.


The Acting Vice Chancellor imposed on the University by the Pro Chancellor Dr Wale Babalakin SAN was also sacked 

She becomes the first female VC of the University 


