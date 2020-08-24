Breaking: UNILAG Senate Picks First Female Ag Vice Chancellor (Pictures)

Published:

The University of Lagos Senate members have elected Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the acting Vice Chancellor of the School.





He election is sequel to the order of the Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari who ordered the suspension of the Pro Chancellor and Vice Chancellor of the University pending the report of the visitation panel set up by him.





The Acting Vice Chancellor imposed on the University by the Pro Chancellor Dr Wale Babalakin SAN was also sacked

She becomes the first female VC of the University

