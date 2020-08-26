Breaking :Subdued Femi Fani Kayode Eats The Humble Pie..Apologises To Journalist

Published:

A subdued Femi Fani Kayode despite his macho man rants has finally apologized to a journalist whom he insulted at a press conference in Calabar.

The viral video has been condemned by Nigerians across party and professional line saw the ex Minister for Aviation verbally attacking the journalist for asking a question which he found offending

He went on to say he would not apologise for his utterances.

The Nigerian Union Journalists through its President Chief Chris Isiguzo condemned the act and ask Fani Kayode to tender an apology.

This was his unedited apology

"I met with my advisors till late last night and I wish to say the following. I hereby withdraw the word "stupid" which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar.





I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so.





I do however wish to state categorically that no threat of physical harm was ever made to the journalist in question and neither did I send anyone to threaten him. Anyone that says otherwise is lying and I challenge them to bring the proof.





I would never seek to physically harm a journalist. For the last 30 years I have defended and worked with journalists and fought for the right of freedom of expression.





I am also very close to many in that profession. I would be the last to seek to disparage those that are honorable and noble within its ranks.





I hope that this will assuage the pain and anger of anyone that was hurt or offended by this ugly episode. I have now put this matter behind me and moved on. Now my tour of the South continues. Moving to yet another state today!"

