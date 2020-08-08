Breaking :Popular Nigerian Entertainment Personality Howie T Is Dead

Published:

The entertainment industry in Nigeria has been once again hit by the death of one of it's own.

This time it is the former manager to defunct music duo, P-Square, Bayo Odusami, a.k.a Howie T .

According to sources close to the entertainment guru as he was fondly called, he died today, Saturday, August 8, 2020.

The source revealed that a family member said Howie-T had been battling with stroke for about sometime now

He has been involved in several events in the past as well as owned a record label of its own









Share This