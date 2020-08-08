Saturday, 8 August 2020

Breaking :Popular Nigerian Entertainment Personality Howie T Is Dead

Published: August 08, 2020

 

The entertainment industry in Nigeria has been once again hit by the death of one of it's own. 

This time it is the former manager to defunct music duo, P-Square, Bayo Odusami, a.k.a Howie T .

According to sources close to the entertainment guru as he was fondly called, he died today, Saturday, August 8, 2020.

The source revealed that a family member said Howie-T had been battling with stroke for about sometime now

He has been involved in several events in the past as well as owned a record label of its own


           



