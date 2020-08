Breaking :Police IRT Team Arrests Notorious Armed Robbers Behind Bullion Van Robbery, Killing Of 4 Policemen In Ebonyi State ( Pictures Of Suspects, Bombs, Arms))

Published:













Sequel to the attack on a Bullion van in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on 29th July 2020, by Bank Robbers which led to the death of four (4) police officers, leaving others injured. During serious Manhunt by IRT Detectives with technical Intelligence Support from TIU arrested one ALFRED ROBINSON’M’ 45 yrs of age , IJAW by tribe and a native of GELEGELE TOWN IN OVIA NORTH LGA OF EDO STATE on 1/8/2020 in Asaba Delta state and subsequently recovered the undermentioned items viz:-









1)TOYOTA 4 RUNNER JEEP with Reg no AAA 561 FV ( NASSARAWA STATE )snatched alongside others for the purpose of this operation containing :-

2) •••ONE GPMG RIFFLE WITH ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY THREE (153) ROUNDS OF LIVES AMMUNITIONS.

3) •••FIVE (5) AK 47 RIFFLES WITH ONE THOUSAND FOUR HUNDRED AND TWO(1402) ROUNDS OF LIVES AMMUNITIONS

4) •••ONE K2 RIFFLE WITH LOADED MAGAZINE

5) •••FIFTY ONE (51) AK 47 MAGAZINES

6) •••The Rifles S/Numbers

are as FOLLOWS:-

K2..... 07013647

AK 47.... 402701

AK 47..... 60740

AK 47......35-6835

AK 47......21149

AND

ONE AK47 WITHOUT NUMBER.





During intensive Follow Up 6 more Gangmembers were arrested by IRT Detectives within 24hrs. The Gangmembers arrested in the follow-up are as follow:





2) ••••SUNDAY SOYEMU AKA SUNNY ‘M’ , 46YRS OF AGE . AN IJAW BY TRIBE AND A NATIVE OF ALEGNENE IN EKEREMOR LGA OF BAYELSA STATE.

3) •••03NA/53/088 SGT AYENI SAMUEL ‘M’ 43YRS A SERVING SOLDIER CURRENTLY ATTACHED TO COMMAND DAY SEC SCH NIGERIA ARMY CANTONMENT IKEJA LAGOS.





A NATIVE OF ILESHA TOWN IN ILESHA SOUTH LGA OF OSUN STATE.





4) •••03NA / 53 CPL EMEKA HARRISON ‘M’ .33YRS , A DISMISSED SOLDIER WHO UNTIL HIS DISMISSAL WAS ATTACHED TO 7 DIV GARRISON, MAIDUGURI BORNO STATE. HE’S A NATIVE OF NSUKKA IN NSUKKA EAST LGA OF ENUGU STATE. DISMISSED IN THE YEAR 2015.













5) •••EMEKA ILLO ‘M’ 37YRS . ( THE SPONSOR) . A NATIVE OF IGWACHI COMMUNITY IN ORJI RIVER LGA OF ENUGU STATE.

RESIDENT AT FH ESTATE , KUBWA FCT.





6) •••ABUCHI ELIJAH AKA “ CHIME D MOSQUITO” ‘M’ . 27YRS, ( INFORMANT TO THE ABAKALIKI / AWKA RECHARGE CARD ROBBERY ). A NATIVE OF NSALANGWA IN NSALANGWA LGA OF ABIA STATE. RESIDENT AT BONSAC AREA OF ASABA DELTA STATE and

7) •••IBANIFIROI EKIENE ‘M’ , 38YRS , AN IJAW BY TRIBE, A NATIVE OF TOMBIA COMMUNITY IN DEDEMA LGA OF RIVERS STATE.





Recovered from the 6 hoodlums arrested on 2/8/20202 who came from various axis of the south- south / south east with intent to perfect a planned intended bank robbery in Asaba this week include :- A LEXUS 350 JEEP with REG NO AGL 267 FN ( LAGOS ) containing the following items :-





•••ONE HUNDRED AND THIRTY SIX (136)ROUNDS OF K2 AMMUNITIONS

•••FIVE (5) K2 MAGAZINES

•••TWELVE (12) LOCALLY MADE BOMB (UNEXPLODED)

•••ONE KPT POWER TOOL 230MM ANGLE GRINDER

•••ONE (1) BIGG HAMMER

•••ONE (1) SMALL HAMMER

•••ONE (1) BIGG CUTTER

•••FOUR (4) DUFFERENT PREPARED CHARMS.





All suspects upon interrogation confessed to the Bullion Van Robbery in Ebonyi State where 4 police men were killed with Many other Armed Robberies/Kidnappings across the South east and south South. Suspects Also Confessed that 4 out of the Rifles recovered belongs to the Police men they killed during the Bullion Van Robbery in Ebonyi State.





Suspects are assisting police to arrest their remaining gang members

