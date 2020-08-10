Breaking :Majek Fashek To Be Buried In USA

Published:





The hope of several fans of rainmaker to pay their last respect to their idol Majek Fashek has been dashed .

According to report made available to CKN NEWS,the remains of the send down the rain crooner will now be buried in the United States of America.

Majek Fashek's son Randy in a short video released today said the family took the decision to bury him in the USA due to several factors including financial constraints and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that though a hard decision to make but the family was left with no other choice than to resort to burying him abroad.

Majek Fashek died in the USA few months back from cancer related diseases

During his reign he churned out several hit songs like SEND DOWN THE RAIN, I & I EXPERIENCE, MOTHER , RELIGION AND POLITICS , HOLY SPIRIT etc .

Share This