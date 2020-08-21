Friday, 21 August 2020

Breaking :Majek Fashek Has Been Buried In New York Today

Published: August 21, 2020

 


Exclusive report reaching CKN NEWS has it that the remains of reggae star Majekodunmi Fasheke aka Majek Fashek was today laid to rest in New York, USA 

The event was attended by only members of the artistes immediate family 

Majek who died few weeks back from cancer related illness had been sick for a while leading to his being flown to London and later to America. 

An attempt by some of his friends to flown to Nigeria for burial could not materialise due to funds compounded again by the COVID-19 pandemic 

Known as the rainmaker , Majek Fashek was credited with several hits like SEND DOWN THE RAIN , HOLY SPIRIT, I & I EXPERIENCE, MOTHER etc



