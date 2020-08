Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos has announced an increase in the number of mass gathering in the State from 20 to 50 Persons as places of worship opens on 7th and 9th of August.





They are to operate 50% Of their capacity.





Worship is limited to once a week service, Fridays for Muslims and Sundays for Christians





People from 65 years and above are advised to stay at home.





Night clubs are not permitted yet.