Breaking :Ibadan Serial Killer Escapes From Police Custody

The Oyo State Police has disclosed that a 19-year-old suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe who has been linked with rituals of several people in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State has escaped.





The State Commissioner, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu disclosed in a statement that his whereabouts were unknown and that the general public should immediately alert the Police of his whereabouts should they run into him. Read the statement in part below

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu wishes to state that the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya Ibadan, one Sunday Shodipe ‘m’ 19 years, who was arrested and paraded along with two others on 17th July 2020 and later charged to court but remanded in police custody escaped from lawful custody on 11/08/2020.

“Consequent upon this, the CP wishes to implore the general public to be on the lookout, arrest and immediately inform the officers and men of the command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action.”





