Breaking :Governor Sanwoolu Visits Site Of Helicopter, Promises To Rebuild Damaged Houses ( Pictures)

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu today visited the site of yesterday's Helicopter crash at Opebi Ikeja Lagos .

The Governor during the met with residents of the area with a promise that the State will rebuild the buildings damaged by the helicopter

I was at the site of the helicopter crash at Opebi for an on-the-spot assessment. We sincerely sympathize with the families of the victims. I met with the residents of the buildings and we all thanked God for his abiding grace.





I have ordered an immediate integrity test conduct on both of the affected buildings to know the level of impact. We are taking on the responsibility of renovations and will provide all the necessary support to cushion the effects of this tragic incident.





