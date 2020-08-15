Saturday, 15 August 2020

Breaking :DSS Invites Former House Of Reps Speaker Ghali Naa'ba Over Comments

Published: August 15, 2020

 


The Directorate of State Security DSS has invited former Speaker of House Of Representatives Ghali Umar Naa'ba for questioning based on an interview it granted some media houses.

Naa'ba who described Nigeria as a failed state also took a swipe at the Buhari's Government over what he described as the State of decay in the country 

His invitation comes few days after a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank Dr Obadiah Mailafia was also interrogated by the Secret Service agency over his comments on Nigeria Info FM on the state of insecurity in Southern Kaduna 


This is a Statement pushed out by a new  socio political group of which Naa'ba is a founding member 


DSS Invites NCF Leader, Ex-Speaker, House of Reps, Rt  Hon. Ghali Umar Na'aba


Distinguished Compatriots, 


Please be notified that the DSS on Friday sent an invitation to NCF Co-Chair and Former Speaker of Nigeria's House of Reps, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na'aba after his interview on Channels Television on Thursday in regard to the Front's agenda to bring about a new Nigeria that works for all.


Rt. Hon. Ghali Na'aba shall be honouring the invitation by visiting the DSS Headquarters, Abuja on Monday at 12noon. 


Therefore, all Front organs, structures and allies nationwide are, by this notice, put on notice to that effect.


Solidarity Forever!


#NCFront!

 #AgendaForNewNigeria!!

#VictoryInSolidarity!!!


Akinloye NG

Director

Directorate of Special Duties

National Consultative Front 

National Headquarters

Abuja.


