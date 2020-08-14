Friday, 14 August 2020

Breaking :Buhari's Daughter Set To Marry Babatunde Fashola's Aide

Published: August 14, 2020


Muhammadu Buhari daughter Hanan, is set to marry Mohammed Turad, a special adviser to former Lagos State governor and current Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.


The marriage is billed to take place on September 4, 2020.


Turad is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.


Sha’aban is also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.


Hanan, is a graduate of photography from Ravensbourne University in England.

Source :SR


