Breaking :Buhari's Daughter Set To Marry Babatunde Fashola's Aide

Muhammadu Buhari daughter Hanan, is set to marry Mohammed Turad, a special adviser to former Lagos State governor and current Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.





The marriage is billed to take place on September 4, 2020.





Turad is the son of a former lawmaker, Alhaji Mahmud Sani Sha’aban, who represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from May 2003 to May 2007.





Sha’aban is also a former governorship candidate in Kaduna State under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria.





Hanan, is a graduate of photography from Ravensbourne University in England.

