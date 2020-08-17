Army Arrests 3 Niger Republic Nationals With 6 AK47 Rifles, Kill Three Bandits

Published:





The Nigerian Army has arrested three Nationals of Niger Republic for gun running

According to a press release from the force 6 AK 47 rifles and ammunitions were recovered from them .

Likewise the military in other operations killed three bandits and arrest several others in various parts of the North West





This is the press release from the Army on the operations

TEXT OF A PRESS BRIEFING ON THE ACTIVITIES OF OPERATION SAHEL SANITY FOR 17 AUGUST 2020





1. You will all recall that last week the Headquarters of Operation SAHEL SANITY played host to several dignitaries here in Special Army Super Camp 4, Faskari. Notably the Chairmen Committees on Army in the Senate and House of Representatives, Executive Governors and Traditional rulers of the North West zone of the country.





During the visit, they paid glowing tributes to the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in their efforts to wipe out banditry, kidnapping and other sundry criminalities in the zone.





In this regard they pledged their unflinching support to the activities of the Nigerian Army in the zone. They finally attested to the fact that farming, social and economic activities are once again flourishing in the North West zone.





2. Stemming from the visit to the Operation SAHEL SANITY Headquarters, the valiant troops have not relented on their quest to finally crush banditry in the North West zone. In what could be described as an unprecedented stride, gallant troops of Operation SAHEL SANITY deployed at Forward Operation Base Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State on 15 August 2020 after a painstaking undercover operation successfully smashed a notorious illegal arms smuggling syndicate who specialize in massive arms supply to bandits in the North West from across the international boarders.









The trio of Alhaji Adamu Alhassan, Salisu Adamu and Abdullahi Sani (all Nigerien citizens) were intercepted by the eagle eyed troops at Dantudu in Mailailai District of Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State with 6 AK 47 Rifles, 3 AK 47 Rifle magazines and 2,415 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition deceptively concealed in various parts of their vehicle. Preliminary investigation reveals that the dangerous consignment was meant for some bandits in Isah LGA of Sokoto State which could have led to loss of thousands of innocent lives but for the swift interception by the vigilant troops.

However, one of the arrested arms supplier, Alhaji Adamu Alhassan who is diabetic and hypertensive experienced seizure and gave up the ghost while he was being rushed to the hospital. Nevertheless, investigation of the other 2 accomplices continues in order to track and arrest all those in the chain of the heinous activity in collaboration with other intelligence and security agencies from our neighboring countries.





3. In another development, on 12 August 2020, in a combined special clearance operation, troops destroyed 12 bandit camps at Yobe Baranda in Batsari LGA of Katsina State, 3 bandits were neutralized in the process while others escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds. Relatedly, on 12 August 2020, troops of Forward Operation Base Wanke arrested a suspected bandit named Shehu Abdullahi while spying on traders activities in the market with the intent of organizing for their kidnap.





4. Similarly same day on 12 August 2020, troops on patrol arrested another bandit informant in Magami named Umar Salisu. Furthermore, following the receipt of credible intelligence that some bandits were sighted at Danjibga Market, troops mobilized to the area and successfully arrested 5 suspected bandits namely Abubakar Ahmadu, Mohammed Bashir Tukur, Adamu Tahiyawo, Ibrahim Alhaji Haruna and Mohammed Yusuf.





5. Also, on 14 August 2020, troops deployed at Forward Operation Base Kwantaragi arrested a bandit informant named Tukur Halilu at Mutukuda village in Maru LGA of Zamfara State. Items recovered from him include: 2 empty AK 47 Rifle magazines, 1 magazine carrier and a broken solar panel. Also same day troops at Forward Operation Base Anka arrested 2 bandits' informants named Mohammed Bashir and Najibu Dalha in Wuya village of Anka LGA of Zamfara State.

All arrested suspects are currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation before being forwarded to appropriate prosecuting authorities.





6. I wish to thank the general populace of the North West zone for their cooperation in providing information without which the tremendous successes we have achieved so far would not have been possible. As partners in progress we still solicit timely and actionable intelligence that will assist the troops. It is hoped the enemy would soon be defeated. Our gallant troops are equally encouraged for their commitment and resilience in the course of this operation.

7. To the members of the press. Thank you most sincerely for your cooperation and commitment in this battle against banditry and other criminalities.





8. Thank you once again for coming to this press briefing.





BENARD ONYEUKO

BRIGADIER GENERAL

ACTING DIRECTOR

DEFENCE MEDIA OPERATIONS

17 AUGUST 2020

Share This