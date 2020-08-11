Army Apprehends,Parades Eight Suspected Bandits Behind Southern Kaduna Attacks

Published:

Following the orgy of killings in Southern part of Kaduna State, Operation Safe Haven in charge of security in Plateau and parts of Bauchi and Southern Kaduna has apprehended eight persons with sophisticated weapons perceived to be behind the latest attack.It would be recalled that 23 persons were killed and several others injured last week in five Atyap villages in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf LGA in Southern part of Kaduna state by suspected Fulani militia on a rampage in the area.Speaking with newsmen on Monday at the headquarters of Sector 7 of the OPSH in Kafanchan in Kaduna State, the Sector Commander Colonel David Nwankonobi said acting on credible intelligence information, the troop apprehended six suspected militias at Lere Local government area of Kaduna state.According to him, those arrested include; Abubakar Ali, Ali Amadu, Bawa Idi, Umar Dikko, Garba Damina, and Muhammed Ibrahim adding that one locally fabricated pump action gun, two locally made pistols, machetes and motorcycles were recovered from them.He further added that the troop in conjunction with members of vigilante Group of Nigeria also arrested one Adamu Joseph and Williams Barnabas adding that the suspects were apprehended at Chawai Community which lies between the fringes of Kauru and Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.Weapons recovered from them include pump action gun, 3 cartridges, 2 mobile phones and 1 dagger adding that the suspects have been profile while preliminary investigations have been concluded.Colonel Nwankonobi further pointed out that one of the members of the militia who carried out the last attack was killed adding that his corpse was discovered in Kibori village during the rescue operation by the troop.” We have also gotten information on the identity of some of the hoodlums that carried out the last attack. We are on their trail and by the grace of God we will get them” he assured.He added that the suspects will be handed over to the police for further investigation adding that OPSH will work with various Communities and settlements to stop the cycle of attacks and isolated killings.Colonel Nwankonobi, therefore, solicited for the support and cooperation especially in the provision of timely and credible information on the activities of criminals and bandits cohabiting within the people.

