Another Container Falls, Crushes Two To Death In Lagos

Tragedy struck yet again late on Friday night at Odo-Olowu bus stop, Ijesha, along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, when a container fell off a truck and crushed two young women to death.



According to the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, the incident occurred around 10.45 p.m.



He said emergency responders have recovered the bodies and taken them to a morgue.



He explained that a truck, loaded with an empty 40-foot container, suddenly suffered brake failure and rammed into another stationary truck, and the container fell off killing the two women



However, the driver of the truck was rescued by LASEMA personnel, who took him to a hospital.



The latest container accident occurred near the same spot where 27-year-old Chidinma Ajoku and her colleague were also killed in a similar fashion on July 26 after an unlatched container fell on a vehicle they were travelling in.







SEE FULL STATEMENT HERE:



Mile 2 Truck Accident …LASEMA saves one, recovers two fatalities



The Agency received a distress call via the emergency tow free line and activated its response team, Eagle Squad to the scene of a truck accident at Odo Olowu Bus-stop, Ijesha inward Mile 2 at the wee hours of Friday night, 21st August, 2020.



Upon the arrival of the Team at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a truck loaded with an empty Forty Feet Container had a brake failure and rammed into a commercial truck parked at the above mentioned location.



The driver of the truck was rescued by LASEMA Response Team, LRT and was taken to the nearest hospital by the Agency’s Ambulance. Unfortunately, two female adults lost their lives and were bagged and handed over to the State Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU.



The Agency’s Response Team and the Nigeria Police Officers were responders at the scene who worked together to recover the accidented truck off the road with the aid of Agency’s Heavy duty equipment, Forklift and was towed to Okota Police Station.



In the same vein, the Agency activated its Cobra Squad at Onipanu Base, to a fire outbreak at Harvey Roaad Health Centre, Yaba. Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a storey containerized structure where hospital files are stored was gutted by fire as a result of electrical surge.



However, no loss of life nor injury sustained at the scene of incident. The fire was put out by the combined effort of LASEMA Response and Lagos State Fire Service.



At another fire outbreak at Teju Foam Company, Ilupeju, the Eagle Squad, LASEMA Fire Unit together with the Lagos State Fire Service were able to suppress the fire from escalating further.



Though the cause of the fire is unknown, the Eagle Squad discovered that the fire affected the Tailoring section, Blocking section, Galaxy department, Cutting section and stacking Section.



Responders at the scene were LRT, LRU FIRE, LASG FIRE and the Nigeria Police Force.







Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu



DG/CEO LASEMA



22nd August, 2020

