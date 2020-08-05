Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Alleged Suspects Involved In Ebonyi Bullion Van Robbery Were Dismissed Soldiers ...Nigerian Army

Published: August 05, 2020



The Nigerian Army has reacted to the news that some of its personnel allegedly involved in the bullion van robbery and killing of four policemen in Ebonyi State have been arrested .

The Army through a press statement (below) stated that though the suspects were once in the military but were dismissed from the force 

See full statement 

RE: POLICE NAB SOLDIERS  OTHERS FOR BULLION VAN ROBBERY                            

The attention of Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army  has been drawn to  online publication on the unfortunate Bullion Van Robbery incident at Abakaliki Ebonyi State on the 29 July 2020 which led to the arrest of two suspected dismissed soldiers and other gangsters involved  in the act.

It is necessary to inform  the public  that the  so called  soldiers in the report are not personnel of the Nigerian Army since 2015 and 2018;  when both Corporal Ayeni Samuel and Corporal Emeka Harrison were dismissed. Available record shows that Dismissed 03NA/53/088 Corporal  Ayeni Samuel was dismissed in 2018 for desertion and pipeline vandalism at 174 Battalion..

The dismmised soldier was attached to 174 Battalion from  Command Day Secondary School Ikeja for United Nations mission in the year  2013. Dismissed Corporal Ayeni desserted the Unit and was later arrested for pipeline vandalism at Ikorodu in 2018. 

In line with Nigerian Army extant rules and regulations, Ayeni  was officially tried and awarded dismissed regiment as a Corporal and not Sergeant; as claimed in the story.  

Also  dismissed Corporal Emeka Harrison was tried and dismissed regiment from 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri since 2015.. 

Colonel Aliyu Yusuf      

Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division

Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: