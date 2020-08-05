Alleged Suspects Involved In Ebonyi Bullion Van Robbery Were Dismissed Soldiers ...Nigerian Army

Published:













The Nigerian Army has reacted to the news that some of its personnel allegedly involved in the bullion van robbery and killing of four policemen in Ebonyi State have been arrested .





The Army through a press statement (below) stated that though the suspects were once in the military but were dismissed from the force





See full statement





RE: POLICE NAB SOLDIERS OTHERS FOR BULLION VAN ROBBERY





The attention of Headquarters 82 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to online publication on the unfortunate Bullion Van Robbery incident at Abakaliki Ebonyi State on the 29 July 2020 which led to the arrest of two suspected dismissed soldiers and other gangsters involved in the act.





It is necessary to inform the public that the so called soldiers in the report are not personnel of the Nigerian Army since 2015 and 2018; when both Corporal Ayeni Samuel and Corporal Emeka Harrison were dismissed. Available record shows that Dismissed 03NA/53/088 Corporal Ayeni Samuel was dismissed in 2018 for desertion and pipeline vandalism at 174 Battalion..





The dismmised soldier was attached to 174 Battalion from Command Day Secondary School Ikeja for United Nations mission in the year 2013. Dismissed Corporal Ayeni desserted the Unit and was later arrested for pipeline vandalism at Ikorodu in 2018.





In line with Nigerian Army extant rules and regulations, Ayeni was officially tried and awarded dismissed regiment as a Corporal and not Sergeant; as claimed in the story.





Also dismissed Corporal Emeka Harrison was tried and dismissed regiment from 7 Division Garrison Maiduguri since 2015..





Colonel Aliyu Yusuf





Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division

Share This