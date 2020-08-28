Akwa Ibom NUJ Boycotts Femi Fani Kayode's Tour

Published:





The Akwa Ibom NUJ has boycotted "touring" Fani-Kayode’s press conference over verbal abuse of fellow Journalist in Cross Rivers State few days ago

This is a press statement from the Union

August 28, 2020

Directive To All Chapels

In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State.





The NUJ is not part of the visit.





Please, share this information in your various platforms.





Signed

Comrade Amos Etuk

State Chairman





Comrade Dominic Akpan

State Secretary





Share This