Akwa Ibom NUJ Boycotts Femi Fani Kayode's Tour

The Akwa Ibom NUJ has boycotted "touring" Fani-Kayode’s press conference over verbal abuse of fellow Journalist in Cross Rivers State few days ago
This is a press statement from the Union
August 28, 2020
Directive To All Chapels
In line with the disposition of the national leadership of our great Union, the State Council has directed that no journalist should attend a media parley with Femi Fani-Kayode or any of his activity at any location in Akwa Ibom State.
The NUJ is not part of the visit.
Please, share this information in your various platforms.
Signed
Comrade Amos Etuk
State Chairman
Comrade Dominic Akpan
State Secretary
