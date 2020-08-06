Actors Guild Of Nigeria Congratulates New NBA President Akpata

Published:





The National Executive Committee and entire members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, heartily congratulate the newly elected President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Mr. Anthony Olumide Akpata and other Executive members.





Speaking on behalf of the National Executive Committee of the Guild, the National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas says he is confident that the newly elected Executives are of proven integrity and will work for the improvement of the NBA and member’s welfare.





The Actor’s President looks forward to a mutually working relationship with the NBA especially in the areas of our current efforts in curbing Nollywood of all form of abuses, malpractices and copyright infringements.

We share in the strategic vision of Mr. Akpata especially his promise to work in solidarity with junior lawyers and end all forms of abuse in the profession, we hope to synergise with the new leadership of the NBA for protection of our vulnerable members and also end all forms of abuse against practicing actors.









We believe in the leadership quality of Mr. Akpata as a man of clear vision and exceptional quality as a discerning corporate lawyer to take the NBA to new heights.

We wish the new Executives successful tenure in office.





Signed

Monalisa Chinda – Coker

Director of Communications

Actors Guild of Nigeria





Share This