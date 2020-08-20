20 Persons Killed In Zango Kataf LGA, Kaduna State

Published:

No fewer than 20 persons have been reportedly killed last night, with many persons still unaccounted for as unknown gunmen attack four Atyap villages in Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas of Kaduna state.





This is coming after a 24hrs curfew imposed on the affected area since 11th of June with women and children mostly affected in the recent attack.





An eyewitness and resident of Atak'mawei,a village in Zamandabo ward, Irimiya Gandu who confirmed the incident to Galaxy tv on Thursday said no fewer than 13 persons have been killed and many houses burn down.





While another eyewitness from Apia'ahko community, Samson Alat said an aged man, a little child and some youth were killed when the armed men invaded their village.





A resident in Apiashyim,Jonathan Ishaya also confirm that about 6 persons have been killed during the early hours attack in his community and his village almost entirely set ablaze by heavily armed men shooting sporadically.





He lamented that security operatives were inform of the ongoing attack but only responded when the attackers had already carried out their heinous act.





The attacked villages are: Apyiashyim, Atak'mawei, Kibori, and kurmin Masara (Apia'ahko) all in Atyap Chiefdom of kaduna state.





NAN

