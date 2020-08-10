138 Trafficked Nigerian Woman Stuck In Saudi Arabia

Published:

The Journalists International Forum for Migration has uncovered a trafficking cartel responsible for the trafficking of 138 Nigerian women to Saudi Arabia.The JIFORM President, Ajibola Abayomi, in statement made available on Sunday, said the body had the profiles of 138 ladies trafficked to the Middle-East nation by a company identified as TTCO.He stated that some of the names on the list included 23-year-old Amina Idris, an indigene of Kano, whose passport with the number, A09118374, was being withheld by her host; Atanda Esther Idowu, 42, and Salawu Yetunde Victoria, 37, with passport number A08233422, both from Oyo State, and Gift Israel Johnnu, 25, from Rivers State with passport number A09136678.He added that the information was sourced from data made available to JIFORM by the Rescue Africans in Slavery, a foundation campaigning against human trafficking and child labour.The statement read in part, “Since we launched the rescue campaign that led to the rescue of 30 girls and others from Lebanon by the Nigerian Government, several international agencies have been reaching out to us and we have been directing them to relate with the National Agency for Trafficking in Persons accordingly. The JIFORM is committed to humanitarian service and we are willing to do more.“Some of the ladies, at different locations in the country were in critical health conditions and needed to be attended to in good time. We call for prompt attention from the Federal Government.”

