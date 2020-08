Published:





Three of their colleagues were killed during a mission to arrest notorious kidnapper Wadume

This is a recent picture of the Head Of the Police IRT team DCP Abba Kyari and five Police Officers IRT Personnel woho Survived the Ambush and Murder by the Soldiers at Ibi Town Taraba State last Year.

The case is still ongoing in court while that of the soldiers involved in the killing were yet to be arraigned

