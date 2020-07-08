You That Pockets Dollars In Babanriga Deserves To Be Isolated Not Me..Wike Tells Ganduje

Published:





The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election, Governor Nyesom Wike, has said his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje, is the one who deserves to be isolated, not him.



He said this during the inauguration of the PDP campaign council in Abuja on Tuesday.



Wike said neither he nor the PDP could be intimidated by threats coming from the All Progressives Congress over the Edo Governorship election.



Ganduje, during a media briefing in Abuja, on Monday said, “We know the PDP made Wike their (campaign council) chairman. I assure you; we will isolate Wike in an isolation centre and before he recovers, the election is over.”



Wike said, “Nobody can intimidate us in this election. Yesterday, I was told and today I read on the pages of newspapers that one Governor Ganduje said that he is going to isolate me until the election is over. If Nigeria is supposed to be a country, who is supposed to be isolated?



“A man who pockets dollars in babanriga (flowing gown) from contractors is not isolated and you say that me should be isolated. In this country, where are we heading to?



“Let me tell you why they (APC) made Ganduje the chairman of the campaign council; it is because of the dollars they saw. But for dollars, Ganduje could not have been made the chairman of the campaign council.



“But what he doesn’t understand is that we are from the Niger Delta; we shall chop his dollar and we will chop him to a coma. So, Ganduje, your dollar will not work in Edo State, we have integrity in our party.”



The Rivers State governor on behalf of members of the council promised to ensure victory for the PDP in the Edo election.



Earlier, in his address, the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led regime to save the nation’s democracy by ensuring that the votes of the people counted not only in Edo State, but across states where elections would be held going forward.





He said, “We recall that it’s in Edo State that President Goodluck Jonathan was in a ruling party when Comrade Adams Oshiomhole won election twice as a member of the opposition because of the transparency of the time.



“Today, as we go into this election in the same Edo, the situation in our country is different not just because of the global COVID-19 pandemic that has changed the World order, but more due to the prevailing uncertainties in our land.”



He said Nigerians were living in fear because of “senseless killings and the misuse of security forces to manipulate the electoral process.”



