Wike Invites Buhari To Rivers After Receiving N78bn FG Largesse

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday invited the President, Muhammadu Buhari to Rivers State, to witness his administration’s accomplishments.



The governor also appreciated Buhari for approving the refund of N78.9bn to the Rivers State Government as cost of execution of Federal Government’s road projects in the state.



Wike, in a letter of appreciation to Buhari, said the President’s gesture in approving the refund to the state signified his love for Rivers people as well as every state in Nigeria.



Wike said, “Mr. President has by this remarkable and heartwarming gesture shown not only your love for the government and people of Rivers State, but also demonstrated expressively that you are, indeed, a President for every State of the Federation and all Nigerians.



“I assure you that the Rivers State Government is willing and ever ready to cooperate and partner the Federal Government to advance the developmental aspirations of Rivers State in particular, and our nation in general.



“I wish to, therefore, appeal to Mr. President to kindly oblige us with a state visit when invited, to see what we have accomplished for the state and our people with the money.”



