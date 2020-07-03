We've Lost 8,370 Members To Boko Haram Attacks...Adamawa Church

The Church of the Brethren in Nigeria, better identified as Eklesiyya Yan’uwa a Nigeria (EYN), says it lost over 8,370 members to Boko Haram attacks in the Northeast. The EYN, which was established 97 years ago in Garkida, but currently with headquarters in Kwarhi of Adamawa State, said at a world press conference in Yola yesterday that eight pastors were among the Boko Haram victims.







We don’t know Boko Haram’s sponsors — Military Boko Haram demands $500,000 to free 5 abducted aid workers Rev Joel Billi, EYN President, who read the text of the press conference at the EYN main branch in Jimeta, Yola, said EYN was the single Christian denomination worst hit by activities of the Boko Haram. “Over 700,000 members have been displaced, with only seven out of 60 district church councils not directly affected by the insurgency,” the EYN president said. He said 217 out of the abducted 276 Chibok school girls belonged to the EYN.





He appealed to the federal government and the governments of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states to rescue the remaining Chibok schoolgirls as well as Leah Sharibu, Alice Loksha and hundreds of others abducted by the Boko Haram. Rev Joel Billi, who also indicated that many communities in hard-hit Gwoza in Borno State remained deserted after numerous Boko Haram attacks, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy at least a battalion “behind the Gwoza Hills” to encourage the return of residents now in IDPs camps.

