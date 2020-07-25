We Are Not Stopping Ongoing Big Brother Naija..NBC

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has denied ordering the suspension of ongoing Big Brother Naija.

A report on social media on Friday said Minister of Information and Cultural Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had directed NBC to stop BB Naija broadcast in the country.

But speaking with on Friday night, the NBC Acting Director General, Dr Armstrong Idachaba said it was not true that BB Naija had been suspended.

Dr Idachaba dissociated the NBC from the report and urged Nigerians to disregard it.