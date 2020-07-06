Veteran Actor KOK Passes Out Of Law School

Published:





Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has passed out of the Nigerian Law School.



The highly celebrated actor who graduated from University of Abuja is one of the successful graduands of the Nigerian Law School which released its final year result at the weekend.



An excited KOK who spoke with CKN News this morning said it was a dream come true for him and he thanked his his family,friends,fans and all those who stood by him all through his studies.



The successful graduands will be called to bar is a ceremony later in the year







