Three Frontrunners Emerge In Race To Replace EFCC Chairman Ibrahim Magu



Three candidates have been shortlisted should it become necessary to replace Magu. Two of them are Commissioners of Police.



A source said: “The three candidates have been profiled by the relevant security agencies. Buhari’s decision on Magu will determine who gets the job.”



Some of the 22 allegations are:



Alleged discrepancies in the reconciliation records of the EFCC and the Federal Ministry of Finance on recovered funds





Declaration of N539billion as recovered funds instead of N504b earlier claimed



Insubordination to the office of the AGF by not seeking his approval on some decisions



Not providing enough evidence for the extradition of ex-Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke



Alleged late action on the investigation of Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) leading to legal dispute



Not respecting court order to unfreeze a N7billion judgment in favour of a former Executive Director of First Bank





Alleged delay in acting on two vessels seized by Nigerian Navy leading to the loss of crude





Alleged favouring of some investigators called Magu’s Boys





Reporting some judges to their presiding officers without deferring to the AGF





Alleged sales of seized assets to cronies, associates and friends





Alleged issuance of investigative activities to some media prejudicial to some cases.

