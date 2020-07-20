Three Fulani Armed Robbery Suspects Arrested Along Lagos Ibadan Expressway

Published:





Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested three Fulani teenagers for highway robbery in the Alapako area on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.



The suspects, Uzefa Idris, 19; Adamu Yakubu, 18; and Ayuba Buhari, 17, were arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Owode Egba Division, SP Matthew Ediae.



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.



Oyeyemi said the DPO was informed that a Mazda bus was forcefully stopped on the highway by a gang of armed robbers and the occupants were being dispossessed of their belongings.



The PPRO stated, “Upon the receipt of the distress call, the DPO, Owode Egba, SP Matthew Ediae, quickly led his anti-robbery team to the scene.



“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels but were chased into the bush, where three of them were apprehended.”



Oyeyemi explained that the driver of the bus, Zacheaus Olaniyi, and a passenger was rescued from the robbers.



He said the police were able to recover N545,000 and one itel phone belonging to a passenger, Oluwakemi Oyegade, from the hoodlums.



Oyeyemi stated, “The two victims narrated that the hoodlums jumped on the road from the bush and forcefully stopped the vehicle, consequent upon which they started beating them with machetes before dispossessing them of their valuables.



“Recovered from the arrested ones are the sum of N99,700 and one itel phone.”



Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation and prosecution.



