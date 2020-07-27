Southern Kaduna Massacre: CKN NEWS Obtains Exclusive Picture Of Murdered Father Of Nigeria's Super Star Jo el

Published:





Last weekend CKN NEWS broke the news of the the abduction and eventual murder of the father of Nigeria's popular Jo El Amadi in Southern Kaduna





CKN NEWS has just obtained the picture of the old man who was murdered in cold blood in the ongoing ethnic conflict in the area









Jo el who spoke exclusively to CKN NEWS also confirmed that other body beside his father was that of his uncle who was also killed in the attack.





Though President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack promising that those behind it would be brought to book, the mayhem is still ongoing





Investigation by CKN NEWS also revealed that both parties in the conflict are engaging in killings and reprisal killings





The Fulanis and also people of Southern Kaduna are both involved in the killings





Our investigation revealed that more military personnel have been deployed to the area to forestall more breakdown of law and order

Share This