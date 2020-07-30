Sallah:Don't Come To My House...Buhari Tells Ministers

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari will again not be receiving Sallah homages by religious, community, party and government leaders in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 infectious disease, a presidential aide, Garba Shehu confirmed this in a statement issued on Wednesday.







Shehu said President Buhari will observe the Eid El-Kabir prayers with his family at home, just as he did during the Eid El-Fitr a little over two months ago, in line with advisories from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19. Kano police assure residents of safety during Sallah





The President, who wished all Muslims a safe and happy Eid, renewed the protocols as issued by the PTF that large gatherings, as much as possible, should be discouraged. “Where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing. “Advisedly, such prayers should hold outdoors and worshipers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats,” the statement added. Buhari, who urged all citizens to observe the occasion as advised by state and local authorities, again wished all citizens a safe and happy Eid.







