Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Ebonyi ,Kill Four Policemen

Some gunmen on Wednesday attacked a bullion van in Ebonyi State and killed four policemen escorting the vehicle.



It was gathered that the incident happened at Ezzamgbo Junction, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.



The van was transporting money from Enugu State to Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.



The robbers in a bid to intercept the van first fired at the escort van conveying the policemen.



Four of the police officers were reportedly killed, while two sustained varying degrees of injury.



The Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Maku, confirmed the incident.



According to him, the robbers trailed the van from Enugu State.



He said the robbers were not able to loot the van as the driver managed to out drive the van out of the area.



“They damaged one of the tires of the bullion van, but the driver was able to escape with the van. They could not give a chase, as the driver drove towards the military checkpoint ahead,” the police boss said.



The CP said the two injured policemen had been taken to hospital, while the deceased had been deposited at the mortuary.



He added that the police had launched a manhunt for the fleeing robbers.



