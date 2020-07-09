Redeemed Church Sacks Randy Pastor Caught Naked Attempting To Sleep With Member's Wife (Picture)

Published:





The Redeemed Christian Church of God has sacked an Assistant Pastor of the church in Akure, Ondo State, Mr Gideon Bakare.



The church also relieved him of all ministerial duties in the mission.



Bakare was recently accused of attempting to sleep with a woman in her matrimonial home in Akure.



In a viral video, the pastor is seen naked as the church member sits beside him while her family films the event.



The woman, in the video, accuses Bakare of wanting to sleep with her, as the cleric begs for mercy.



She also threatens to call his wife to see what he has done.



The RCCG, in a statement by the Head, Media, and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, on Thursday, said the church dissociated itself from the immoral act.



He described it as “completely contrary to the core values, doctrines, beliefs and practices of the RCCG and the undiluted word of God.”



“The church, after reviewing the report of its investigation, noted that by his conduct, Bakare has not only tainted his personal reputation but has portrayed the Church in a bad light.



“Mr Bakare has therefore been directed to return all official items in his custody and stay off all associated connections with the mission with immediate effect,” the statement added.



Olubiyi said that Bakare was a part-time pastor with the church, adding that his family was also devastated by the incident.



It was gathered that the cleric is a senior civil servant in the Ondo State Civil Service.



He had been allegedly pestering the woman for a relationship, as she decided to play along and set him up.



The government worker had removed his clothes while with the woman at her house when her family members came in.



Olubiyi said despite the church’s decision, Bakare could still attend any of the ministry’s parishes.



“The church is open to everybody. But the only thing is that he can no longer hold any position of responsibility in the church,” he added.



The RCCG spokesperson said Bakare could appeal the decision of the church if he was not satisfied.



