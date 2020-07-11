Profile Of Hushpuppi's Millionaire Defence Lawyer, Gal Pissetzky Revealed



Gal Pissetzky is a top-rated criminal defence attorney in Chicago with over 19 years of experience. He is a founding partner of the law firm Pissetzky & Berliner, LLC, located in Chicago, Illinois.





Gal Pissetzky combines his vast legal knowledge with his superior understanding of the court systems to provide the best possible defense for his clients. He will listen to his clients, conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation, and analyze the applicable law in light of the specific facts in order to pursue the best defense possible.





Mr. Pissetzky is a well-respected member of the legal community. He has represented many clients in high-profile cases, and is frequently quoted in the press. He regularly appears on TV as the legal consultant/advisor regarding high profile criminal cases.





EXPERIENCE





Attorney Pissetzky devotes his life to defending the rights of those accused of a variety of state and federal criminal felony charges. Mr. Pissetzky has taken over 100 cases to trial both before a jury and before a judge. He has litigated Fourth and Fifth Amendment motions in which law enforcement violated his client's Constitutional rights.







Mr. Pissetzky has handled multi-issue complex trials and appeals. He has argued before the Illinois Supreme Court, as well as numerous Illinois and Federal Appellate Courts. His practice focuses on defending clients of complex federal an state crimes, such as financial crimes, wire fraud, mail fraud, political corruption, medicare fraud, conspiracy, large-scale drug crimes, murder, attempted murder and other violent crimes, gun offenses, sex offenses, as well as any criminal forfeiture proceedings that occur as a result of the criminal charges.





He has been vigorously representing clients in both the state and federal court systems for well over 20 years. Located in Chicago, he represents clients throughout Illinois and the country. Mr. Pissetzky prides himself on providing superior client service. He is truly dedicated to protecting the rights of his clients and preserving their future.

Gal Pissetzky was educated at the prestigious John Marshall Law School in Chicago.

