Prof Godwin Azinge, Ex LASIMRA GM Jide Odekunle Died Of Coronavirus

The Vice Chairman of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Godwin Achinge, has died of coronavirus complications.



A member of the committee on Sunday said Achinge, who had earlier tested positive for the virus, died on Sunday at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, Plateau State.



The source said, “Yes, we lost Prof. Achingi this afternoon. He was also the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of Benue State University, Makurdi.”



The state Commissioner for Information and the member of the committee on COVID-19, Mrs Ngunan Addingi, said she had yet to confirm the report from the chairman of the state action committee on COVID-19 and deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu.





In the same vein, a former General Manager of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency, LASIMRA, Chief Jide Odekunle, is dead.



It was that Odekunle, who served under former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration, died of COVID-19 complications.



He was said to have been treated at the Onikan Isolation Centre, where he died on Saturday.



The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, confirmed this in a post on Facebook.



Also, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Drainage, Joe Igbokwe, wrote, “I am diminished once again as a mortal as my successor at LASIMRA, Jide Odekunle, dies of COVID-19 complications at the Onikan Isolation Centre in Lagos. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”



Ogun health workers test positive



Meanwhile, palpable fear has gripped health workers at the Ogun State General Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, following the discovery that six of their colleagues have tested positive for coronavirus.



A health worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday, said the identities of the affected health workers – five nurses and one doctor – was kept from others.



The source said, “A pregnant female doctor was said to have attended to one nurse when she was in respiratory distress.



“On Saturday, she heard that the nurse she attended to was positive. She made a scene at the emergency department and left home angrily, refusing to work.”



Attempts made to get reactions of the government failed as both the Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communications, Remmy Hazzan, could not be reached



