President Buhari ,Japanese Police Eulogize Japan Based Nigerian Student For His Honesty

A Nigerian student studying in Japan ,Ikenna Nweke has gotten for himself a global attention for his act in Japan.





Nweke ,a PhD student was eulogized for returning a large sum of money he found on the street to the Police an act that has earned him a commendation letter from the Japanese Police authority as well as President Muhammadu Buharu





"On the 19th of June 2020, while I was going home from the university, I decided to get my wife her favorite kebab. As I was climbing the staircase around Tsukuba center, I noticed something on the ground. As I drew closer, I saw that it was a wallet. When I opened it, I saw a huge sum of money, a credit card, and other valuables.







I immediately reported to the police. One of the officers was surprised and asked me why I did not take the money. I told him that there was no need for that because I was raised by responsible parents, and that I am also a Christian.





He told me that according to Japanese law, that I was entitled to 10% of the money found inside the wallet. Again I declined. The look on his face indicated bewilderment.







Yesterday, the owner of the wallet called me to show appreciation. Today, I got a letter from the Ibaraki/Tsukuba Police. They expressed their gratitude towards my incredible and selfless behavior.





Not every Nigerian is criminal-minded. There are a lot of Nigerians abroad working so hard to erase the bad name given to “us” by the criminal few."





President Muhammadu Buhari's Commendation Letter





THANK YOU FOR PROJECTING VALUES OF HONESTY AND DECORUM, PRESIDENT BUHARI TELLS IKENNA NWEKE, WHO MADE THE COUNTRY PROUD IN JAPAN



President Muhammadu Buhari sends warm greetings and commendation to a Nigerian doctorate student in University of Tsukuba, Japan, Mr Ikenna Nweke, who returned a missing wallet with huge sums of money to the police, and also turned down offer of a percentage by the authorities.



President Buhari salutes Nweke for projecting the values of honesty, integrity and contentment that should be the hallmark of a people, noting that good virtues and propriety are the hallmark of every culture in Nigeria, while crimes and criminalities are exceptions.



The President believes Nweke’s behaviour, coming at a period that the country needs a positive spotlight and close-up on its real values, clearly signposts what should hold the nation together, inspired by solid foundations laid by most families, religious bodies and communities for success in life.



President Buhari wishes Nweke all the best in his studies and work as a teaching assistant in same university, urging all Nigerians, home and abroad, to keep celebrating the age-old, irreplaceable attributes of honesty and decorum, and shun the microwaved, get-rich-quick tendencies that bring individual and collective shame.



Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 4, 2020



