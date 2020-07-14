Popular RCCG Pastor Breaks Away From Church In USA

Pastor Tola Odutola, Senior Pastor of Jesus House Baltimore, and one of the most prominent Pastors in the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) in North America has resigned from the church led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye.



In a video circulating online, Pastor Odutola refused to divulge direct details of his reason for resigning but revealed he had served RCCG for 30 years without receiving anything in return from the church.



Odtuola announced on Sunday his church would run independently, attracting applause from the congregation, before adding he was prepared to face backlash on social media for his decision.



The website of Jesus House Baltimore reveals Odutola was also the founding chairman of the Redeemer’s Leadership Institute (RLI), “the Leadership arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God North America (RCCGNA) which provides continuous training for Religious Leaders worldwide”.





The Redeemed Church is yet to react to the news







https://www.facebook.com/nationscoops/videos/292887565242202/