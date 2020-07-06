Popular Nigerian Publisher Goes Missing In Lagos

Published:





A popular publisher Mr Babatunde Jabez Aina Scott has been declared missing.Mr Scott is the publisher of popular automobile magazine ON WHEELS



Mr Scott who is alleged to suffer memory loses left his home on July 1st 2020 at Gbagada Estate Lagos and have not returned home since then



Here is the message put out by his family



“Please we’re looking for our dad. He has memory issues and can’t find his way home at Medina estate, Gbagada. He went missing at Prince Supermarket since Wednesday when the Minder lost sight of him on the 1st of July 2020.



“Some of the supermarket customers on the road side market at Gbagada said they saw him at Oworo. Please take note of his face, just in case you see him. He was last seen wearing a red shirt. Thanks and please share”



This is from her daughter, my colleague at work. Please share and join us in prayers for his safe return.



Thank you."



Share This