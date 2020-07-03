Politicians Aides Will Not Be Allowed Inside Airport Terminals Henceforth .. FG

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, yesterday said only travellers would be allowed inside airport terminals. He had on Wednesday announced that Abuja and Lagos airports would resume domestic operations on July 8; and Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports, July 11.







Before airports, schools re-open How ready are airports to reopen after Covid-19? Sirika, in an interactive session with members of Senate Committee on Aviation in Abuja yesterday, said: “All those who have no business in travelling will certainly not be allowed to enter the airport. “So, anybody coming into the airports this time around, whether as a personality, ministers, or even honourable members and senators, will not be carrying their aides into the airports any longer.”







“So, the VIPs should help us and take responsibility, and ensure that they don’t add to our problems in the country.” He said machines that process passengers faster had been installed at the airports. On whether passenger capacity of aircrafts would be trimmed down due to social distancing protocol, Sirika said his ministry was working with the airlines to come up with protocols before reopening.







He, however, allayed fears of any significant increase in airfare. “Price is not in my hand, but like I said, with what we have put in place, I do not think that anything significant will happen to affect the propensity to fly,” he said.

