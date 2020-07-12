Policewoman ,Others Die In Lagos 3 Storey Collapsed Building

Published:





A yet-to-be-Identified Constable attached to the Ikoyi Police Division lost her life on Saturday when a three-storey building collapsed on Freeman Street, in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State.



The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, gave the confirmation after emergency responders combing the scene of the collapsed building recovered three corpses and rescued no fewer than nine persons alive from the rubble.



While commiserating with the bereaved family, Elkana said, “A constable was part of the people that died when the building collapsed at Freeman Street in Lagos Island. The constable works with the Ikoyi Police Division but lives in the building. The building collapsed around 3am.”



The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said all the corpses were taken to the mortuary, adding that the tragedy struck while the victims were asleep inside the building.



He said, “The Agency responded to emergency calls on the collapsed building at Freeman Street, in the Lagos Island area of Lagos State. Upon arrival at the incident scene around 4am, a three-storey building was discovered to have totally collapsed on people asleep inside.



“Nine victims have been extricated from the rubble alive while three bodies were recovered dead. Their remains were transported to the mortuary by SEHMU while pre hospital care has been administered to the nine victims by LASEMA and LASAMBUS.”



Share This