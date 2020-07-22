Police Arrests Three Over Murder Of Popular Abuja Pharmacist

Published:





Personnel of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have arrested three persons suspected to have participated in the gruesome murder of a pharmacist, Sunday Ike.



The deceased, who was the owner of Suncell Pharmacy, Gwarimpa, and Publicity Secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, was killed at his shop on June 19, 2020.



Those in custody are Danbala Buba, 42; Isah Rilwanu, 24; and Abdulhamid Nasir, 35.



The suspects allegedly stormed Ike’s shop in the night, shot him in the head and escape with his Toyota Camry car.



The police spokesman for the command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement on Tuesday that investigation also led to the recovery of the deceased’s Huawei phone and car.



The statement read in part, “The three suspects in police custody were arrested on July 12, 2020, at Lafia in Nasarawa State, and Jos, Plateau State, after painstaking investigation by operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad.



“While Danbala Buba and Isah Rilwanu were arrested at Lafia in possession of the deceased’s blue Toyota Camry car, Abdulhamid Nasir was arrested in possession of the deceased’s Huawei phone at his hideout in Jos.”



Manzah explained that efforts were being intensified to arrest the leader of the gang, who is currently at large.



Share This