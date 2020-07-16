Police Arraigns Attacker Of Journalist In Ogun State

Published:









The Nigeria Police today arraigned one Adio BELLO Rasheed, alias Bongo, before an Odeda Magistrates Court in Odeda Local Government for allegedly beating up a popular Blogger/Publisher, Timothy Odedina.



Bello is a staff of Mr. Olasheu Adebayo, former Consultant on IGR to Senator Ibikunle as governor of Ogun state.



When the matter came up for hearing, the accused pleaded not guilty to the offense.



Director of Public Prosecution told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 13, this year at Somorin, Obantoko, Odeda Local Government in Ogun state. He further disclosed that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 316 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State 2006.



The defendant’s Counsel urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms, which the Director of Public Prosecution agreed with.



The Magistrate thereafter granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000, with two sureties who must reside within the local Government.



She also ordered the court Registrar to verify the addresses of the sureties, who must be taxpayers in the state. The matter is subsequently adjourned trial to August 7, this year.



Part of the charge read: “That you, Adio Rasheed Bello, alias Bongo, on 13/07/2020, at about 10:00 Pm, at Somorin Junction, Obantoko, Abeokuta , Odeda Local Government Area, within Odeda Magistrate District, did unlawfully assault one Timothy Odedina, Publisher of Newsacross.com with fist blow and caused him injury on lips, forehead thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 316 of the Criminal Code Law of Ogun State 2006".



