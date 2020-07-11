Please Grant Me Bail...Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman Magu Begs IGP

Published:





The suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu, who is being investigated over corruption allegations by a special presidential panel, is asking the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to release him on bail.



Mr Magu, a serving police officer who has been in detention since his arrest on Monday, requested to be granted bail through a letter sent on his behalf by one of his lawyers, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo.



He has been appearing before the presidential panel from the detention of police facilities in Abuja since his arrest.



His lawyer’s letter dated July 10 with the IGP office’s acknowledgement stamp bearing the same date, requested that Magu be granted bail “on self-recognisance.”



The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, is said to have criticised some of the actions of Mr Magu.



In the alternative, Mr Ojaomo says they are ready to provide a credible surety that will ensure the availability of the embattled acting chairman anytime he is needed for the purpose of investigation.



The letter was copied to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Presidential Probe Panel on the activities of the EFCC, Justice Ayo Salami (retd).



It was also copied to the Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, Prof Itsay Sagay (SAN), and the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Investigation, Federal Criminal Investigation Department, Garki, Abuja, where Mr Magu is said to be detained.



The suspended EFCC chairman has been appearing before the Justice Salami-led presidential panel from the police detention since his arrest.



Mr Ojaomo further stated in his letter to the IGP that all the allegations are bailable and that his client is statutorily entitled to be released on bail even when he is formally charged with offences arising from the allegations.



He also reminded the IGP of his recent directives to all police formations in Nigeria, asking them not to detain any suspect for offences which are bailable in nature due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.



Below is the letter as sent by Magu’s lawyers.









Share This