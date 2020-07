Published:





This is Tyrese Devon Haspil, the 21-year-old suspect in the gruesome dismemberment murder of Fahim Saleh, founder of Gokada as he appeared in New York court









He is charged for second degree murder for murdering and beheading his boss after stealing over $100,000 from him.





After murdering him, he purchased a machine saw , came back the next day to severe his head.





A CCTV camera gave him away





