Pictures Of The Alleged Killer Of Nigeria's First Female Combat Helicopter Pilot, Tolulope Arotile.





The Nigeria Air Force has revealed the identity of the killer of Nigeria's first female combat helicopter pilot.





At a briefing in Abuja, Ibikunle Daramola, air force spokesman, gave the name of the person who drove the car that killed Arotile as Nehemiah Adejoh.





He said he is an ex-classmate of the deceased who died at the age of 24.





“Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, drove past her in a Kia Sorento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA,”. Daramola said while giving a report on the preliminary investigation.





“It is noteworthy that Messrs Adejoh, Folorunsho and Gbayegun are all civilians who live outside NAF Base Kaduna, but were on their way to visit one Mrs Chioma Ugwu, wife of Squadron Leader Chukwuemeka Ugwu, who lives at Ekagbo Quarters on the Base.













“Upon recognising their schoolmate, Arotile, after passing her, Mr Adejoh, who was driving, reversed the vehicle, ostensibly in an attempt to quickly meet up with the Deceased, who was walking in the opposite direction. In the process, the vehicle struck Flying Officer Arotile from the rear, knocking her down with significant force and causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The vehicle then ran over parts of her body as it veered off the road beyond the kerb and onto the pavement, causing her further injuries.”