Peter Obi Declares Support For Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO Appointment



In a statement on Saturday, Obi stated that Okonjo-Iweala had the knowledge, skills, exposure and experience to successfully direct the affairs of the organisation. Speaking of her numerous international appointments, Obi said Okonjo-Iweala has been a big player on the international stage on financial matters, and her leadership of the WTO would be fruitful.



The current WTO Director-General, Roberto Azevêdo, had earlier announced that he would step down on August 31, 2020, consequent upon which President Muhammadu Buhari nominated Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the position.



Other nominees for the post include: Mr. Jesús Seade Kuri of Mexico, Mr. Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh of Egypt, Mr Tudor Ulianovschi of Moldova, Ms Amina C. Mohamed of Kenya, Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijiri of Saudi Arabia and Dr Liam Fox of the United Kingdom.



Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Mr Peter Obi, has declared his support for Nigeria’s Former Finance Minister, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala following her nomination for the post of Director, World Trade Organization (WTO).