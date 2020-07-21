One Of Buhari's Best Friend Billionaire Isa Funtua To Be Buried Today

Published:

Founding Managing Director of Democrat Newspaper and former President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua, is dead. He died of cardiac arrest Monday night.





He was life patron of Newspaper’s Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and Chairman of Bulet Construcion company.









He will be buried according to Islamic rites today.

He was a close friend of President Muhammadu Buhari and been alleged to be one of the three cabals at the Presidential villaHe will be buried according to Islamic rites today.

Share This