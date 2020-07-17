NNPC Staff Remanded In Prison For Inserting Hot Object Into 14 Year Old House Girl's Private Part In Kaduna

Published:





Mrs. Yemi Awolola, the NNPC Staff and the deaconess of Living Faith Church Barnawa, who was abusing and torturing the 14 years old Princess was arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Kaduna



Her two children were given bail at N700,000 each and case was adjourned to 27th of August, 2020.



Her Excellency Hajiya Aisha Ummi Garba Elrufai, Babajo Foundation, FIDA, JMA, GIWAC, CERSDOV, NBA, GAT, VDC and many other concerned CSO and Media Houses were at court in support of the Princess, the victim.



Yemi Awolola was putting turning stick (Muciyan Tuwo) into 14 year old vagina





Yemi burnt knife and used it to burn Princess's pubic hair and her clit as punishment. She was locking the girl in the toilet and making her to sleep in the toilet and drink from the toilet sit.



Yemi would also have her two children Tito & Nifemi to hold down Princess & she would use lighter to burn the girl's genitals.



Yemi Awolola will remain in custody until 27th August when she will be brought back to court .



