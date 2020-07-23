Nigeria's Covid -19 Deaths Hits 813 As Total Infection Rises To 38,344

Nigeria has recorded 543 new COVID-19 cases with the total infections rising to 38,344.



The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Wednesday night via Twitter.



In its latest update, the agency revealed that the new cases were reported across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).



22 states, however, did not record a new case of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.



As usual, Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus with 180 new cases, followed closely by the Federal Capital Territory with 86 new infections.



Other states with new cases include Kaduna – 56, Edo – 47, Ondo – 37, Kwara – 35, Ogun and Rivers each reporting 19 cases, Kano – 17, Ebonyi and Enugu each having 16 cases.





States with fewer cases include Delta – 7, Bayelsa – 4, Bauchi – 3 and Abia – 1.



The country has been able to successfully discharge a total of 15,815 persons who have recovered from the virus.



However, 813 persons have unfortunately died from the disease.



— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 22, 2020



Global Toll



The novel coronavirus has killed at least 616,965 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.



At least 14,977,470 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 8,338,900 are now considered recovered.



The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.



Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.



On Tuesday, 6,089 new deaths and 237,419 new cases were recorded worldwide.



Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were Brazil with 1,367 new deaths, followed by the United States with 974, and Mexico with 915.



The United States is the worst-hit country with 142,068 deaths from 3,902,135 cases. At least 1,182,018 people have been declared recovered. After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 81,487 deaths from 2,159,654 cases, the United Kingdom with 45,422 deaths from 295,817 cases, Mexico with 40,400 deaths from 356,255 cases, and Italy with 35,073 deaths from 244,752 cases.



The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 85 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 67, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 56.



China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 83,707 cases (14 new since Tuesday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,840 recoveries.



Europe overall has 206,251 deaths from 2,988,151 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 167,347 deaths from 3,955,571 infections, the United States and Canada 150,960 deaths from 4,013,645 cases, Asia 52,729 deaths from 2,215,617 cases, Middle East 23,784 deaths from 1,038,665 cases, Africa 15,737 deaths from 751,307 cases, and Oceania 157 deaths from 14,523 cases.



As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

