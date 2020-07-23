Nigerians Take To Social Media To Condemn Buhari's Visit To Mali While Nigeria Is Under Siege

Published:





As President Muhammadu Buhari is seen wearing facemask for the first time since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, most Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn his recent trip to Mali





Most of them were of the opinion that the visit was Ill timed bearing in mind that the President jetted out to settle the disagreement among the warring political gladiators in Mali over the recent election held in the country .





According to them, charity for the President should begin at bearing in mind the various killings across Nigeria in the past few weeks by Boko Haram including in his hometown of Katsina State which is under total siege by bandits.





They're of the opinion that the President ought to visit some of these spots including Southern Kaduna where over 21 people were massacred in cold blood.

Share This