Nigerian Airforce Hands Over 3 Suspects Over Death Of Combatant Helicopter Pilot Tolulope Arotile To Police ( Pictures)





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today, 24 July 2020, officially handed over to the Nigeria Police the 3 suspects, Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, involved in the incident that led to the death of late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile. Giving brief highlights during the handover at the NAF Base Kaduna, the Commander 453 Base Services Group (453 BSG), Group Captain Hadi Ahmed, recalled how, on 14 July 2020, at about 4.30pm, a KIA Serento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA (Kaduna), driven by Mr Adejoh, with the 2 others as passengers, knocked down Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile when she was walking along Air Marshal Ibrahim Alfa Road in NAF Base Kaduna, leading to her eventual death.













Group Captain Ahmed highlighted that the 3 persons involved in the accident, who were former schoolmates of the late Flying Officer at the Air Force Secondary School Kaduna, were on their way to visit the wife of a serving senior officer residing in the Base before the accident occurred. He stated that the NAF would continue to cooperate with the Nigeria Police and provide all necessary support to enable it carry forward the case to its logical conclusion.













It would be recalled that the NAF, during a Press Conference on 19 July 2020 to give details of the outcome of its preliminary investigations, had informed Nigerians that the 3 persons involved in the accident would be handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation and possible prosecution in line with extant laws.







